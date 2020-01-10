UNCG at Furman
Who: UNCG (2-2 SoCon, 12-5) at Furman (4-0, 14-3)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Timmons Arena, Greenville, S.C.
How to watch: ESPN+
Notable: UNCG has lost back-to-back games, something the Spartans did just once last season (at Furman, at Wofford). The last time the Spartans lost three in a row was in January 2017 (at Wofford, Furman, at Chattanooga). … Junior point guard Isaiah Miller ranks third in the SoCon in scoring at 18.3 points per game, and he’s fifth in the nation with 41 steals. … UNCG ranks No. 8 among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in scoring defense, allowing 58.3 points per game. The G is No. 3 in turnover margin at plus-7.1 per game. … Furman senior guard Jordan Lyons is fourth in the SoCon in scoring at 17.3 points per game, and 6-foot-7 forward Clay Mounce 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals. … The Paladins are the SoCon’s best shooting team (48.3 FG percent) and are on a seven-game winning streak.
He said it: “These games are big. They’re league games, and you can’t get these losses back. It’s pretty important we don’t take one on the chin like this again. ... We’ve got so much in us, and we know it as a team. But we’ve got to figure out some things on the court. We going to keep growing, keep getting better. There’s time. It’s a long season.” — Isaiah Miller after UNCG's loss to East Tennessee State
