Who: UNCG (7-2 SoCon, 17-5) at East Tennessee State (7-2, 18-4)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Freedom Hall, Johnson City, Tenn.
How to watch: ESPN+
Notable: A critical game starts the second half of the Southern Conference schedule, as UNCG, East Tennessee State and Furman all have two losses in league play. … The Spartans and ETSU are statistically the two best defensive teams in the league. UNCG ranks seventh among the country’s 350 Division I teams in scoring defense, allowing 59.4 points per game; ETSU ranks 29th (62.4 ppg). … UNCG junior guard Isaiah Miller leads the Southern Conference in scoring, averaging 22.7 points in league games (18.6 ppg overall). … Miller ranks third in the nation with 58 steals (2.64 per game), and UNCG is fifth in the nation with 216 steals (9.82 per game); ETSU ranks 12th nationally. … Senior center James Dickey averages 7.9 points. He’s the SoCon’s No. 3 rebounder at 9.0 per game and the league’s top shot-blocker with 38. … Senior big man Kyrin Galloway has returned to the starting lineup after missing five games with an ankle injury. Galloway averages 8.2 points and is No. 2 in the SoCon with 29 blocked shots. … East Tennessee State comes in off a stunning 71-55 loss at home to Mercer that snapped the Bucs’ 12-game home winning streak. ETSU is 12-1 at Freedom Hall. … Senior guard Bo Hodges averages 13.4 points and guard Tray Boyd averages 12.6 off the bench to lead ETSU’s offense. … The Bucs have played without injured senior big man Jeromy Rodriguez for seven games.
Women’s game: UNCG (5-1 SoCon, 16-5) hosts Samford (5-1, 10-11) at Fleming Gym at 4 p.m. Saturday. The G has won 10 of its last 11 games, while Samford has won four in a row. … Spartans senior guard/forward Nadine Soliman (16.3 points) is the league’s No. 2 scorer. She’s six points away from becoming The G’s all-time leading scorer.
