UNCG at Georgetown
Who: UNCG (5-2 overall) at VMI (4-2).
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
How to watch: FS2 streaming
Notable: Junior guard Isaiah Miller is averaging 15.4 points to lead UNCG in scoring. … With 17 blocks apiece, big men James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway are tied for 23rd in the nation. … UNCG ranks eighth among the nation’s 350 Division I teams in turnover margin at plus-7.9 per game. … UNCG ranks 22nd in the nation 3-point field goal attempts, averaging 29.4 attempts per game. … Senior Omer Yurtseven, a 7-foot center, averages 16.5 points and 9.8 rebounds to lead Georgetown. The Hoyas haven’t played in eight days since losing to Duke 81-73 in New York.
He said it: “I caught (Georgetown) on TV when they were up in Madison Square Garden, and they look really dang good. I don’t know who the heck made our schedule. Oh yeah, it was me. And I’m not looking real intelligent right now. But it’ll be a great test. Kansas was a great test, and Georgetown will be another to see where we’re at as a team. Our guys are excited.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach, on his team’s second road game of the season.
Jacksonville at N.C. A&T
Who: Jacksonville (3-5) at A&T (2-5).
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
Notable: A&T senior Ron Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward, averages 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the Aggies. … A&T point guard Kam Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, averages 7.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. … Slashing guard Tyler Maye, a junior transfer from VCU, has emerged as a scoring option, averaging 9.3 points to go along with a team-high 13 steals. … A&T is 24-2 at the Corbett Center since the start of the 2017-18 season, and the Aggies have won 11 in a row at Club Corbett, among the longest active streaks in the nation. … Jacksonville senior David Bell, a 6-foot-10 senior, averages 11.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. … Jacksonville's Aamahne Santors, a 5-10 senior point guard, averages a team-high 11.9 points and 4.0 assists per game, and he is the Dolphins’ top 3-point shooter at 40.9 percent. He has taken nearly 60 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
