Kennesaw State at UNCG
Who: Kennesaw State (0-6) at UNCG (6-2 overall)
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Fleming Gym
How to watch: ESPN+
Notable: Junior guard Isaiah Miller is averaging 14.3 points to lead UNCG in scoring, but he has struggled from the foul line, shooting 16-for-39 (41.0 percent) through eight games. … Sophomore wing Kaleb Hunter averages 12.8 points and is the Spartans’ No. 2 scorer. But Hunter played just 9 minutes in the win over Georgetown, injuring his right leg in an awkward fall after a dunk attempt. He wore a walking boot on the bench the rest of the game. … Freshman point guard Keyshaun Langley averages 6.5 points off the bench, and he leads the team with 25 assists (3.1 per game) and 14 steals (1.8). … Sophomore big man Mo Abdulsalam quietly had a huge game against Georgetown, with team-highs of 8 rebounds and 7 steals in 23 minutes off the bench. … UNCG ranks 15th among the nation’s 350 Division I teams with an average of 10.3 steals per game. … The G ranks 6th in the nation in turnover margin at plus-7.3 per game, and 7th in scoring defense allowing 54.6 points per game. … The Spartans are 20th in the nation in 3-point field goal attempts with 231, an average of 28.9 per game. In all, 46 percent of UNCG’s shot attempts have been taken beyond the arc. … Point guard Terrell Burden, a 5-foot-10 freshman, averages a team-high 9.2 points for Kennesaw State, while 6-6 freshman forward Armani Harris averages 6.7 points and 7.0 rebounds. … The Owls have not played a home game yet this year, losing games to notable teams Creighton, Drake, Monmouth and Iona.
Longwood at N.C. A&T
Who: Longwood (4-4) at A&T (2-6)
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Corbett Sports Center
Notable: A&T senior Ron Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward, averages 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the Aggies. … A&T point guard Kam Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, averages 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and a MEAC-best 4.3 assists. … Slashing guard Tyler Maye, a junior transfer from VCU, has emerged as a scoring option, averaging 9.3 points to go along with a team-high 14 steals. … The Aggies have struggled offensively, averaging 57.0 points in 8 games. That ranks 343rd among the nation’s 350 Division I teams. … A&T is coming off a rare home loss. The Aggies are 24-3 at the Corbett Center since the start of the 2017-18 season, and the loss to Jacksonville 61-45 loss to Jacksonville snapped the Aggies’ 11-game winning streak at Club Corbett. … Longwood’s Christian Wilson, a 6-6 sophomore wing, averages a team-high 9.4 points off the bench. Wilson leads Longwood with 13 three-pointers on 37.1 percent shooting, taking more than half his shots from beyond the arc. … Seven Longwood players average between 6.6 and 9.4 points. … The Lancers are 4-0 at home, 0-4 on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.