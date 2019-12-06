UNCG BBK (copy)

UNCG coach Wes Miller talks with junior guard Isaiah Miller during a timeout at Fleming Gym.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

UNCG at Radford

Who: UNCG (7-2 overall) at Radford (3-4)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dedmon Center, Radford, Va.

UNCG athletics logo 2018 (copy)

How to watch: ESPN+

Notable: UNCG junior guard Isaiah Miller is averaging team-highs of 15.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game. … The Spartans will play their second game without their No. 2 scorer and rebounder, sophomore wing Kaleb Hunter, who is out three to six weeks with an ankle injury. ... James Dickey, UNCG's 6-foot-10 senior center, averages 7.7 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game. Dickey is also 26th in the nation in blocked shots, averaging 2.56 per game. … UNCG ranks 14th among the nation’s 350 Division I teams with 87 steals, an average of 9.7 per game. … The G ranks fifth in the nation in turnover margin at plus-7.0 per game and sixth in the nation in scoring defense allowing 54.6 points per game. ... The Spartans' next four games are against teams that won 20-plus games last season: Radford (22-11) tied for the Big South championship; N.C. State (24-12) lost to Lipscomb in the third round of the NIT; and both Vermont (27-7) and Northern Kentucky (26-9) played in the NCAA Tournament. … Radford point guard Carlik Jones, a 6-foot junior, ranks 34th in the nation in scoring average at 20.4 points per game. Jones also leads the Highlanders in assists at 4.7 per game, and he's a 46 percent three-point shooter. ... Combo guard Travis Fields, a 5-10 senior, averages 11.6 points and 3.0 assists, and he's a 42 percent three-point shooter. … The Highlanders are 2-0 at home.

A&T at Bradley

Who: A&T (3-6) at Bradley (5-3)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carver Arena, Peoria, Ill.

A&T logo 090115 (copy)

How to watch: ESPN+

Notable: A&T senior Ron Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward, averages 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the Aggies. … A&T point guard Kam Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, averages 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and a MEAC-best 4.4 assists. … Big man Devin Haygood, a 6-foot-8 power forward who transferred from Youngstown State, had a breakout game Saturday with 17 points in a win over Longwood. He's averaging 6.7 points and 3.1 rebounds. ... The Aggies' offense has averaged just 56.4 points in nine games. That ranks 344th among the nation’s 350 Division I teams. … The Aggies are 0-4 in road games, while Bradley is 4-0 in its home gym. ... Bradley went 20-14 last season and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament. ... Elijah Childs, a 6-foot-7 junior power forward, averages 13.9 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the Braves in both categories. ... Point guard Darrell Brown, a 5-10 senior, averages 12.8 points and 4.6 assists in a team-high 34.5 minutes per game.

