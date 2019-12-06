UNCG at Radford
Who: UNCG (7-2 overall) at Radford (3-4)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dedmon Center, Radford, Va.
How to watch: ESPN+
Notable: UNCG junior guard Isaiah Miller is averaging team-highs of 15.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game. … The Spartans will play their second game without their No. 2 scorer and rebounder, sophomore wing Kaleb Hunter, who is out three to six weeks with an ankle injury. ... James Dickey, UNCG's 6-foot-10 senior center, averages 7.7 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game. Dickey is also 26th in the nation in blocked shots, averaging 2.56 per game. … UNCG ranks 14th among the nation’s 350 Division I teams with 87 steals, an average of 9.7 per game. … The G ranks fifth in the nation in turnover margin at plus-7.0 per game and sixth in the nation in scoring defense allowing 54.6 points per game. ... The Spartans' next four games are against teams that won 20-plus games last season: Radford (22-11) tied for the Big South championship; N.C. State (24-12) lost to Lipscomb in the third round of the NIT; and both Vermont (27-7) and Northern Kentucky (26-9) played in the NCAA Tournament. … Radford point guard Carlik Jones, a 6-foot junior, ranks 34th in the nation in scoring average at 20.4 points per game. Jones also leads the Highlanders in assists at 4.7 per game, and he's a 46 percent three-point shooter. ... Combo guard Travis Fields, a 5-10 senior, averages 11.6 points and 3.0 assists, and he's a 42 percent three-point shooter. … The Highlanders are 2-0 at home.
A&T at Bradley
Who: A&T (3-6) at Bradley (5-3)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Carver Arena, Peoria, Ill.
How to watch: ESPN+
Notable: A&T senior Ron Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward, averages 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the Aggies. … A&T point guard Kam Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, averages 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and a MEAC-best 4.4 assists. … Big man Devin Haygood, a 6-foot-8 power forward who transferred from Youngstown State, had a breakout game Saturday with 17 points in a win over Longwood. He's averaging 6.7 points and 3.1 rebounds. ... The Aggies' offense has averaged just 56.4 points in nine games. That ranks 344th among the nation’s 350 Division I teams. … The Aggies are 0-4 in road games, while Bradley is 4-0 in its home gym. ... Bradley went 20-14 last season and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament. ... Elijah Childs, a 6-foot-7 junior power forward, averages 13.9 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the Braves in both categories. ... Point guard Darrell Brown, a 5-10 senior, averages 12.8 points and 4.6 assists in a team-high 34.5 minutes per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.