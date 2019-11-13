guilford greensboro logo

GUILFORD VS. GREENSBORO

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Records: Guilford 0-1, Greensboro 1-0

Last times out: The Pride is coming off a 76-63 victory over Randolph in its season opener Saturday. Guilford, which opened the season ranked No. 19 in the D3Hoops.com poll, lost 89-67 on Saturday to No. 6 Emory.

Admission: $10

Information: guilfordquakers.com, greensborocollegesports.com

UNC-ASHEVILLE AT WAKE FOREST

When: 7 p.m. today (ACC Network Extra)

Where: Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem

Records: UNC-Asheville 1-1, Wake Forest 1-1

Last times out: Each team is coming off a victory during the weekend. Wake Forest earned a 65-63 home win against Columbia on Sunday, while UNC-Asheville won 91-76 at The Citadel on Saturday.

Leading the charge: Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress has averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game, and Chaundee Brown has put up 14 points and grabbed 10.5 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, LJ Thorpe has averaged 17 points, six rebounds and three steals while Devon Baker has averaged 16 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Tickets: $10-25

Information: wakeforestsports.com

HIGH POINT AT BOSTON COLLEGE

When: 7 p.m. today (ACC Network Extra)

Records: High Point 0-2, Boston College 2-0

Last times out: Boston College won over South Florida 74-60 on Sunday, and High Point fell 89-61 at Wofford on Saturday.

Notable: Boston College’s Derryck Thornton, Nik Popovic and Jay Heath have combined to account for 68% of the Eagles’ points.

FIU AT N.C. STATE

When: 9 p.m. today (Fox Sports Carolinas)

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Records: Florida International 1-1, N.C. State 1-1

Last times out: Florida International blew out Ave Maria by 42 points Friday. State is coming off an 84-65 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Notable: Seniors C.J. Bryce, Braxton Beverly, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and Pat Andree have combined to account for 89% of the Wolfpack’s scoring.

Tickets: $10-20

Information: gopack.com

ELSEWHERE

  • The Guilford women will open their season at Meredith at 7 p.m.
  • UNCG women at Coastal Carolina, 6 (ESPN+)
  • A&T women at Georgia, 7 (SEC+)
