Mercer at UNCG
Who: Mercer (3-5 Southern Conference, 8-12 overall) at UNCG (7-1, 18-3).
When: 5 p.m. Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets: $10-$20, uncgspartans.com or 336-334-3250.
How to watch: ESPN-plus
Notable: UNCG, the first team in the nation to reach 18 wins this season, has won four games in a row and 11 of its last 12. ... Senior guard Francis Alonso leads the Spartans in scoring and is averaging 16.5 points in SoCon games. ... Sophomore guard Isaiah Miller has averaged 15.8 points in league games, and he ranks third in the nation with 58 steals (2.8 per game). ... Freshmen guards have come off the bench and led the Spartans in scoring the last two games. Angelo Allegri had 15 points at East Tennessee State, and Kaleb Hunter had 21 against The Citadel. ... Big man James Dickey had made 11 of his last 12 field goal attempts. ... Mercer has won two in a row and three of its last five. Seven of the Bears' losses have been by four points or fewer. ... Ross Cummings, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, averages 18.0 points, fourth-best in the SoCon, to lead four Mercer players averaging at least 10 points.
He said it: "(Mercer coach) Bob Hoffman is an offensive genius. They’re one of the best half-court execution teams in the country year after year. He does as good of a job as any coach I’ve ever seen at putting his guys in the right position to be successful. When you guard them, they’ll move you around a ton. You never know what’s false action and what’s real action. They move you with false action then hit you with action. And you don’t know when it’s coming.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach