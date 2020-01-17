UNCG vs East Tennessee State (copy)

UNCG senior James Dickey scored a career-high 19 points at The Citadel last time out.

 Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record

Who: Chattanooga (3-2 SoCon, 12-6) at UNCG (4-2, 14-5)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

UNCG athletics logo 2018 (copy)

How to watch: ESPN+

Notable: UNCG junior guard Isaiah Miller averages 18.1 points per game, third in the Southern Conference. He’s averaging a league-best 23.0 points in conference games. … Miller ranks fourth in the nation with 50 steals, and UNCG is second among the country’s 350 Division I teams with 193 steals (10.16 per game). … Senior center James Dickey scored a career-high 19 points last time out at The Citadel. Dickey averages 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and a league-high 1.8 blocks per game. Dickey’s 35 blocked shots rank 38th in the nation. … Sophomore forward Angelo Allegri has averaged 11.4 points in the last five conference games, shooting 11-for-28 (39.3 percent) from the 3-point line. … UNCG ranks sixth in the nation in turnovers forced at 19.26 per game and third in turnover margin at plus-7.5 per game. ... Since losing at Virginia Tech on Dec. 11, Chattanooga has won six of seven games. The Mocs come in off an impressive 72-59 victory over Wofford. ... Senior Matt Ryan, a 6-foot-7 forward who played at Vanderbilt and Notre Dame before landing at Chattanooga, averages 14.8 points, seventh-best in the SoCon. ... Combo guard David Jean-Baptiste averages 13.7 points for the Mocs.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments