N.C. A&T at N.C. Central
What: A&T (5-0 MEAC, 10-9 overall) at Central (4-1, 9-10).
When: 4 p.m. Saturday.
Where to watch: FloHoops.com
Notable: This is a matchup of two hot teams, both of them MEAC contenders. Central has won five of its last six games and is 7-2 at home. A&T has won six in a row and is 3-0 in MEAC road games. ... The Aggies feature a balanced offense led by three perimeter players, guard Qua Copeland (11.7 points per game), shooter Terry Harris (10.6 ppg) and slasher Milik Gantz (10.3 ppg). ... A&T junior forward Ron Jackson (6.3 ppg) has averaged 22 points in the last two games. ... Central features the MEAC's best big man, beefy 6-foot-9 center Raasean Davis, a junior who averages 15.5 points and 9.0 rebounds and ranks sixth in the nation with a 67.3 field-goal percentage. ... Five other Eagles players average between 7.8 and 11.8 points per game led by three-point shooter Randy Miller.