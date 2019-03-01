Florida A&M at N.C. A&T
What: Florida A&M (8-6 MEAC, 11-18 overall) vs. A&T (11-3, 16-12).
When: 4 p.m. Saturday (following women's game at 2 p.m.) at Corbett Sports Center.
Tickets: $4 to $14 at ncataggies.com or (336) 334-7749.
Notable: The Aggies come in off a 63-58 victory over Savannah State and have won six of their last seven. That streak started after back-to-back losses on a Florida road trip, including an awful 63-39 loss to to Rattlers. ... A&T has two games left in the regular season, all of them at Club Corbett. The Aggies are 9-2 at home this season, and they will clinch the No. 2 seed in the MEAC Tournament with one more victory. ... Point guard Kam Langley, a sophomore from Southwest Guilford, is averaging just 6.4 points per game this season, but he makes the offense go with an average of 6.36 assists per game to rank 15th in the nation. ... Senior guard Milik Gantz averages 8.9 points and leads the Aggies in scoring. ... Florida A&M is ineligible for the conference tournament this season because of poor performance in the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate. ... Shooter Justin Ravenal averages 16.0 points per game to lead the Rattlers. Ravenal has made 151 shots this season, 101 of them from the three-point line.
Women: A&T (14-0 MEAC, 17-10 overall) is on a 14-game winning streak and has clinched its first outright MEAC title in nine years, locking up the top seed in the conference tournament. ... Aggies guard C'Coreia Foy has averaged 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds since the start of league play, while Cinia McCray averages 13.5 points. ... Mya Moye averages 11.6 points to lead Florida A&M (2-12, 4-22).