Boston College defensive back Jason Maitre, left, tackles North Carolina State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Boston College defensive back Jason Maitre, left, tackles N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter on Saturday.

Boston College 45

N.C. State 24

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — AJ Dillon ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, David Bailey had two long TD runs with 181 yards and Boston College pounded the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top rushing defense in a 45-24 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.

Dillon had scores of 2, 3 and 8 yards as the Eagles (4-3, 2-2 ACC) ran for 429 yards on 60 attempts.

Dennis Grosel completed 6 of 15 passes for 103 yards in his first collegiate start for BC after Anthony Brown was lost for the season with a leg injury two weeks ago.

Backup QB Devin Leary was 15 of 33 for 259 yards and three TDs for the Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2).

Leading 7-3, the Eagles scored on three consecutive possessions to take a 24-3 lead into halftime. They led 31-3 after Dillon’s first TD run.

Turning to the run against a defense which had allowed just 66.7 yards per game entering the day, BC ran 10 straight times for 63 yards before Aaron Boumerhi’s 27-yard field goal made it 10-3 midway into the second quarter.

Bailey then went to work, breaking his pair of long touchdown runs to make it 24-3.

The Eagles had taken a 7-0 lead when corner Jason Maitre picked off Bailey Hockman at the N.C. State’s 8-yard line and went in for a TD.

OVERBLOWN NUMBERS

N.C. State entered allowing just 2.3 yards per carry, but both Dillon (116) and Bailey (113) were over 100 in the first half and the Eagles averaged 7.2 yards per carry for the game.

REVOLVING QB’S

Hockman, who replaced Matthew McKay and started three weeks ago, was benched after missing a receiver on a 4th-and-goal from BC’s 2. Hockman finished 4 of 10 for 27 yards with the Pick-6.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: The Wolfpack head into their bye week with more problems. They already needed to figure out the QB situation before it spirals them into a rough season. Now, defensively, big holes led to bigger problems there, too.

Boston College: A rushing game like Saturday can go a long way, but the roughest part of the schedule starts next week at Clemson. After that, the Eagles are at Syracuse before hosting Florida State. They close with games at Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: At Wake Forest on Nov. 2.

Boston College: At No. 3 Clemson next Saturday.

Boston College 45, NC State 24

NC State 0 3 7 14 — 24

Boston College 7 17 7 14 — 45

First Quarter

BC—Maitre 8 interception return (Boumerhi kick), 5:36

Second Quarter

NCST—FG C.Dunn 31, 11:51

BC—FG Boumerhi 27, 7:23

BC—Bailey 54 run (Boumerhi kick), 5:07

BC—Bailey 48 run (Boumerhi kick), 2:51

Third Quarter

BC—Dillon 2 run (Boumerhi kick), 6:02

NCST—T.Thomas 6 pass from Leary (C.Dunn kick), 3:35

Fourth Quarter

BC—Dillon 3 run (Boumerhi kick), 14:32

NCST—T.Thomas 6 pass from Leary (C.Dunn kick), 3:35

BC—Dillon 8 run (Boumerhi kick), 5:28

NCST—Angeline 15 pass from Leary (C.Dunn kick), 2:04

NCST BC

First downs 15 23

Rushes-yards 27-56 60-429

Passing 310 103

Comp-Att-Int 20-44-1 6-15-0

Return Yards 18 104

Punts-Avg. 6-40.66 4-31.5

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 2-20 12-154

Time of Possession 27:40 32:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—NC State, Houston 7-34, Knight 10-27, Pennix 2-3, M.McKay 2-0, Hockman 3-(minus 4), Leary 3-(minus 4). Boston College, Dillon 34-223, Bailey 16-181, Grosel 4-21, Stehr 3-9, Flowers 3-(minus 5).

PASSING—NC State, T.Thomas 1-1-0-24, Hockman 4-10-1-27, Leary 15-33-0-259. Boston College, Grosel 6-15-0-103.

RECEIVING—NC State, Carter 6-140, T.Thomas 5-47, Angeline 3-55, Emezie 2-22, Provillon 1-38, Hines 1-9, Pennix 1-4, Lesane 1-(minus 5). Boston College, Long 3-84, Flowers 2-14, Glines 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Boston College, Boumerhi 38.

