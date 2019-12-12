Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
...FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...
.PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD THE TRIAD TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING, WITH A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN LIKELY IN PORTIONS
OF THE TRIAD BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND DAYBREAK. THIS COULD LEAD TO
HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE BEFORE
TEMPERATURES RISE ABOVE FREEZING A FEW HOURS LATER.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS
THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH.
* WHERE...FORSYTH, GUILFORD AND DAVIDSON COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS OF ICE, WHILE SHORT
LIVED, COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY BEFORE
DAYBREAK WHEN THE THREAT OF ICY CONDITIONS WILL BE GREATEST.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE FOUND ONLINE
AT DRIVENC.GOV.
&&
Navy Midshipmen stand for their alma mater after their 17-10 loss to the Army Cadets on Dec. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. Army won 17 -10. The postgame singing of the alma maters by both teams is one of the great traditions associated with the annual Army-Navy game.
The U.S. Naval Academy will play 13 football games this season, but one matchup stands out from the rest.
An American tradition dating to 1890 will be renewed at 3 p.m. Saturday when the 120th Army-Navy game is played at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.
Greensboro’s Nizaire Cromartie will be there as one of the four captains for Navy, and he will be joined by President Donald Trump. The Commander-in-Chief conducted the coin toss before last year's game, and he was the 10th sitting president to attend one, but no announcement has been made regarding this year's coin toss.
Cromartie, a senior linebacker from Dudley High School, will also have the solemn task of honoring the victims of last week's shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola. He will wear a memorial patch from the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Florida, where the three men killed in the shooting were assigned. One of the victims was Ensign Joshua Watson, a recent graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.
In an interview before the shootings, Cromartie said the atmosphere at the Army-Navy game is electric for the participants.
"The noise, it's real," he said. "The Midshipmen going crazy, the Cadets going crazy, and everyone is there to watch you perform. It's a special feeling, that one feeling that you've been wishing for since you were a little kid."
Cromartie knows how important beating Army is after his Midshipmen lost to the Cadets in each of his first three years.
“The difference is Army-Navy has its own culture, its own background and history,” he said. “… The feeling I get from it is the tradition. It wasn’t something I always had, but I’ve come to learn that this is more serious.”
It’s also serious for alumni, fans and family of both teams who will be in attendance at the sold-out matchup.
“That’s the most exciting game of the year when you’re a part of the Naval Academy parent group,” said Nizaire’s father, Darrell. “I’m looking forward to it. It will be the last one. … I’m expecting, hoping and praying that we pull this one out.”
One of the unique traditions associated with Army-Navy is the singing of the alma maters, "Navy Blue and Gold" and the "West Point Alma Mater," after the game. Both teams will meet in the middle of the field and turn toward the fan section of the losing squad first and sing that alma mater. Then, both teams will turn their attention to the fans of the victors and sing their alma mater as a sign of respect for each other.
The winner also will claim the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy that goes to the team with the best record in the annual three-way series among Army, Navy and Air Force. Navy, which beat Air Force 34-25 on Oct. 5 in Annapolis, last claimed the trophy in 2015.
"If we beat Army, the trophy comes back home to where it belongs,” Nizaire says, “and then we'll throw a nice little ring on our finger to celebrate and head to the White House. That means so much to me. I haven't really ever beaten them. We lost to them in prep school, too. ... It's definitely something I really, really want."
