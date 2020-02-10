The Mountaineers will open the 2020 season on Feb. 18, ushering in the debut season of head coach Shawn Clark.

App State will find itself in a fortunate situation. Most of the starting offense returns while the defense has contributors at the ready to take a step forward. But that require certain players to take the next step forward in their contribution, their development or both.

Players who could capitalize during these upcoming 15 practices:

