The Mountaineers will open the 2020 season on Feb. 18, ushering in the debut season of head coach Shawn Clark.
App State will find itself in a fortunate situation. Most of the starting offense returns while the defense has contributors at the ready to take a step forward. But that require certain players to take the next step forward in their contribution, their development or both.
Players who could capitalize during these upcoming 15 practices:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.