Appalachian State, ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings, still has a chance to earn a Cotton Bowl berth while it chases the Sun Belt Conference championship. The Mountaineers' postseason picture:

REMAINING GAMES

Saturday: Texas State, 2:30 (ESPN+)

Nov. 29: At Troy, 6

COTTON BOWL 

The highest-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings from the Group of Five conferences will earn a berth in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28. How those teams ranked ahead of No. 25 Appalachian State (9-1) fared and what's ahead:

No. 17 Cincinnati (9-1)

Result: Beat South Florida, 20-17

Up next: Temple, Saturday

No. 18 Memphis (9-1)

Result: Beat Houston, 45-27

Up next: At South Florida, Saturday

No. 21 Boise State (9-1)

Result: Beat New Mexico, 42-9

Up next: At Utah State, 10:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports)

No. 23 Navy (7-2)

Result: Lost to No. 16 Notre Dame, 52-20

Up next: SMU, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports)

SUN BELT

App State (5-1 Sun Belt) has a one-game lead over Georgia Southern (4-2, 6-4) in the East Division with two games remaining for each team.

Georgia Southern will visit Arkansas State (4-2, 6-4) on Saturday and host Georgia State (3-3, 6-4) on Nov. 30.

The division winner will play in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 7 (Georgia Southern would hold a tiebreaker over App State).

The Sun Belt champion will go to the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21 unless it is chosen for the Cotton Bowl.

