BOONE — This season might be equal parts validation and fortune for Keishawn Watson.
The wide receiver is a graduate transfer with Appalachian State, spending his first three years of eligibility at Western Michigan.
Watson, who has appeared in every game so far, just so happened to catch on with what’s now a nationally ranked program, one of 10 FBS teams in the nation that are still undefeated. The Mountaineers (6-0) are ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press poll and have won their first three Sun Belt Conference matchups.
So far, it’s panned out for Watson about as well as it could have.
“I’m glad that we’re able to make history here at App State,” Watson said Monday. “I’m proud to be a part of it, to be honest.
“It’s something special, and I think that we’re headed in the right direction.”
App State has pushed itself into the national conversation about the top Group-of-Five teams in the nation — along with No. 16 Southern Methodist, No. 18 Cincinnati and No. 22 Boise State. As those teams jockey for the G5 spot in the Cotton Bowl, Watson brings an interesting perspective as a former player for another former New Year’s Six party crasher.
Watson was a redshirt freshman in 2016 on the Western Michigan team that went 13-1. That was former coach P.J. Fleck’s fourth season with the Broncos. Western Michigan received a berth into that season's Cotton Bowl as the highest-ranked G5 team. Western Michigan lost 24-16 to Wisconsin, and Fleck left the program for Minnesota after the season.
That season made a significant impact on Watson, who caught 68 passes and had 728 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during his three seasons in Kalamazoo, Mich.
“It was good for me because I was able to see how to do it the right way and how it should be done,” Watson said. “So when things aren’t always going the right way, I was able to figure out, ‘OK, what was being done that year that kept things going.’”
That manifested in team unity, Watson said. He saw a group of players who played for each other and avoided hero ball. That’s something that’s hard to achieve, Watson said, when you consider all the different components that can allow complacency to creep in.
Watson said he can see similarities between that Western Michigan team and this year's Mountaineers. He notices it every game day as the team gets ready in the locker room.
“I feel like kids want to play for each other, and you can tell when it’s game time,” Watson said. “You can see it in their eyes that it’s time. So I definitely see a connection in that.”
Watson said it really registered with him when App State beat North Carolina, 34-31. He felt that was an early test that would set the course for the season.
“That really showed me, ‘OK, these guys are real,’” Watson said.
Watson ended up at App State after a few instances of surfing the internet. During the 2018 bowl season, he caught his first glimpse of Appalachian in its 45-13 victory against Middle Tennessee State. Then, after entering the transfer portal once he graduated, he was contacted by App State coaches about the chance to come to Boone.
He entered an experienced room full of talented returning players and settled in nicely, he said. The way his current teammates received him made the transition easy, especially considering Watson felt like he made the biggest decision of his life by leaving. North Carolina is far from Illinois (his home state) and Michigan.
Watson said his focus now is to help where he can, contribute when called on and enjoy wherever this season leads.
“I really didn’t do as much as when I saw them in the bowl game,” Watson said. “I was able to type it in and find out real quick what App State football was about.”
