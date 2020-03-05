It was North Carolina’s Senior Night on Tuesday night, and now it’s N.C. State’s turn, with the Wolfpack set to honor its top two scorers, C.J. Bryce (13.4 points per game) and Johnson (13.0).
“Senior Night is always tough,” Manning said. “There’s always a lot of emotion and energy in the building.”
North Carolina used that energy and emotion to jump to a 12-2 run Tuesday night; Wake Forest never led after the first minute.
