Updated at 11:01 p.m. (rewritten version of story originally posted at 9:01 p.m.)
ASHEVILLE — Another night, another second-half comeback.
UNCG’s magical season marches on through March, powered by an uncanny will to win.
Senior star Francis Alonso scored 19 points, 14 of them in the second half when the second-seeded Spartans erased a nine-point deficit and beat third-seeded Furman 66-62 in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinals Sunday night at the U.S. Cellular Center.
“We have some second-, third- and fourth-year guys who absolutely refuse to ever give in,” UNCG coach Wes Miller said. “And it’s been that way all season. It hasn’t changed. It’s just a special group of kids in terms of a will to compete, a will to win, a will to play together. That’s been the difference at times.”
Alonso scored seven of his points during the final 4:30, when the Spartans closed the game on a 13-4 scoring run, eerily reminiscent of the 19-4 game-ending run against Samford in Saturday’s semifinals.
And now UNCG (28-5) will face the top seed, No. 22 Wofford (28-4), at 7:02 p.m. today for the tournament championship and its accompanying automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The game will be broadcast on the ESPN.
UNCG lost both regular-season meetings by a combined 59 points as Wofford ran the table in the SoCon. The Terriers, who advanced by beating fourth-seeded East Tennessee State in the other semifinal, are on an 18-game winning streak.
“I’m proud of my team, but we’re not going to be in celebration mode tonight,” Miller said. “We have one more game while we’re up here in Asheville, and this is what we’ve worked for all year. Just to get to this moment. We’re going to do everything we can between now and then to get prepared.”
This is UNCG’s third consecutive trip to the conference tournament championship game. A victory this year would almost certainly give the venerable SoCon two teams in the NCAA field, because nationally-ranked Wofford merits an at-large berth should it lose Monday.
But a loss means UNCG, which set a school record with it’s 28th victory, must sweat out the selection process.
Realistically the Spartans would likely have to settle for an at-large berth in the NIT because they trail both Wofford and Furman — and several other mid-majors — in the NCAA’s new NET Rankings.
That’s a sore spot with Furman coach Bob Richey, who talked about the strength of the Southern Conference in the moments after his loss.
“The easy, coach-speak answer would be to say, ‘No, we weren’t thinking about that,’” Richey said. “But if I’m being honest, the ultimate goal for all of us is to play in the NCAA Tournament. And in the world of mid-major and low-major athletics, you’ve got to win this thing to get there. That’s just the way it’s always been. But this year’s been unique. Whether it’s us or whether it’s Greensboro, if you’re going to sit here and tell me this is a one-bid league, well, that’s nuts.”
Richey said he saw projections this week by experts that puzzled and angered him.
“They’ve got teams on the bubble in the 60s and 50s in the NET Rankings,” Richey said, “and we’re sitting in the low 40s, and we have to play a Greensboro team this good with 28 wins. And (the experts) are going to try to bang us? All these other conference tournaments going on next week, it doesn’t matter. Right? But for us, it matters.
“It’s not right. It’s not right. I get the system. I get how it’s built. But this group, if you really look at and see what they’ve done … in a conference with four teams at this level, it’s a good argument that it’s at least a two-bid league. You might think I’m nuts, but I mean that. At least two.”
Even so, the only certain way for UNCG to get in is to win.
And the Spartans have given themselves a chance by beating Furman.
Big man James Dickey, a 6-foot-10 sophomore and last year’s SoCon defensive player of the year, grabbed 15 rebounds and drew the man-to-man defensive assignment on All-SoCon senior Matt Rafferty.
Furman runs its offense through Rafferty, the best-passing big man in the league.
“(The defensive effort) is nothing that we haven’t done all season. We’re sticking with the habits we created in practice,” Dickey said. “… It’s just fighting. That’s pretty much it. Nothing out of the ordinary.
“I just stuck to the game plan. We couldn’t really double (Rafferty) much because they have such great shooters. I knew that was the type of battle it was going to be.”
Miller jumped in after Dickey downplayed his role.
“He’s being modest. We didn’t double Rafferty once,” the coach said. “We buried James down there by himself against one of the best players in this league. We didn’t give him any help, and he did an unbelievable job. … We left him one-on-one on an island, and James battled his tail off. He did a heck of a job on a great player.”
It wasn’t just Alonso and Dickey. The Spartans won with balance, getting contributions from everywhere on the roster.
• Freshman wing Kaleb Hunter hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points.
• Senior point guard Demetrius Troy scored on a pivotal drive in the second half and finished with five assists and no turnovers.
• Kyrin Galloway scored eight points and hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 3:12 left after UNCG had clawed its way back into contention.
• And sophomore Isaiah Miller’s steal and coast-to-coast dunk was the dagger, pushing UNCG’s lead to 65-58 with 1:09 left. He finished with nine points, three assists and three steals.
All of it helped The G bounce back from an awful stretch against Furman that spanned the end of the first half and beginning of the second.
Furman opened the second half on a 13-2 scoring run, when UNCG missed its first 10 shots from the floor. This after going without a field goal for the final 3:53 of the first half.
Added together, the field-goal drought spanned 9 minutes 51 seconds, nearly a quarter of the game.
Furman guard Jordan Lyons, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half, led that charge, which put the Paladins ahead by nine points.
Rafferty finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Furman, a good team almost certainly left on the outside looking in.
Because once again, UNCG came through when it counted most, rallying for another comeback victory.
And now comes the ultimate test, four months of games leading up to one night in the thin mountain air.
“(Wofford is) an unbelievable basketball team,” Miller said. “We have an incredible amount of respect for how good they are. I’m glad to see they’re getting rewarded nationally. We know this is going to be a big-time challenge. But I’ve got a bunch of kids who love to compete, so we’re not going to back down.”
March marches on.