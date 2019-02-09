CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UNC-Greensboro shook off a lackluster first half and used a strong second-half surge and a big night by senior Francis Alonso to grab an easy 78-63 win at Chattanooga on Saturday to get a big Southern Conference trip off to a good start.
The Spartans (22-3, SoCon 11-2) extended their current winning streak to eight games and have won 15 of their last 16 since losing to then No. 10 Kentucky on Dec. 1. And a strong start had UNCG looking like it would have an easy time against the Mocs.
Alonso started the game strong for the Spartans, scoring 10 points in the first five minutes. He was 4-of-5 from the field in that span, including two of his first three 3-point attempts. But he was held scoreless for the rest of the half, which gave UTC a chance to get back into the game.
After building an early eight-point lead, UNCG started to have trouble getting shots to drop; UTC rallied to take a 31-28 halftime lead. The Spartans shot just 33 percent in the first 20 minutes and were just 4-of-14 from 3-point range.
“In the first half, we really didn’t really like the approach of how we started the game and our intensity,” said Alonso, who finished with a game-high 28 points after an 18-point second half. “We were kind of sloppy, and we realized that as soon as we went into halftime. We focused on having a lot of effort and playing together.
“That intensity that we talked about at halftime kind of pushed us in the second half.”
After UTC’s lead ballooned to 35-28 early in the second half, Alonso hit two big 3-pointer to spark the Spartanks to 16-2 run to take a 44-37 lead with 13:19 to play. The Mocs (11-15, 6-7) tried to rally, taking a 46-45 lead on a 3-pointer by UTC’s Donovan Toatley with 10:39 to play, but UNCG used pressure defense to take control with an 11-2 run and never looked back.
“I really liked our defensive effort in the second half,” said Spartans coach Wes Miller. “It really set a tone for us going forward. It was really nice to see Francis Alonso get going. He’s been struggling with his shot a little bit, which is like saying the world’s coming to an end because he’s such a good shooter. It was nice to see him break out of that a little bit tonight.”
Sophomore guard Isaiah Miller also had a strong game for UNCG with 21 points, and junior Kyrin Galloway had 13 points in the win.
Chattanooga was led by freshman Kevin Easley with 15 points.
Saturday’s victory opens a crucial three-game swing for the Spartans with the win over UTC to be followed by games at Furman on Thursday and a big showdown next Saturday at Wofford, which handed UNCG its only conference setback in a 72-43 loss Jan. 10 in Greensboro.
The Spartans entered the night in second place in the Southern Conference behind Wofford.