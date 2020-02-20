Yeah, this is a cop out.
But it should be obvious that every enrollee — eight, in this case — is worth watching intently.
Quarterback Mitch Griffis will likely be the third-stringer. Running backs Quinton Cooley and Ahmani Marshall both enter with impressive high school credentials, and it’s likely at least one of them will play more than four games. Wide receiver Jahmal Banks could push for top-four status in the position. Tight end Michael Frogge joins a crowded position.
Offensive lineman George Sell probably won’t play — but there are fewer Beef Boys than in years past. And defensive linemen James Ash (6-3, 285) and Malik Puryear (6-5, 270) enter with already impressive size.
