Why A&T lost: The Aggies struggled making shots and only scored six points in the 3rd quarter.

Key performers: Deja Winters 14 points, 4 steals; Le’On Hill 7 points, 11 rebounds.

Up next: A&T at Clemson on Friday at 2 p.m.

