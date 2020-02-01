North Carolina A&T 53
Norfolk State 39
Why the Aggies won
The Aggies played great defense all day, especially against the conference’s leading scorer, Chanette Hicks. The Aggies held her to 8 points, 14 less than her season average. Norfolk State, which leads the conference in scoring as a team, was held to only 39 points, 28 points less than their average.
Key performers
Spartans: Blaire Thomas 10 points, 7 rebounds; Chanette Hicks 8 points, 4 rebounds.
Aggies: Jayla Jones-Pack 14 points, 8 rebounds; Cinia McCray 11 points, 2 rebounds.
Records
Spartans: 12-8, 6-1 MEAC
Aggies: 14-6, 6-2 MEAC
Up next
Spartans: at N.C. Central, 4 p.m. Monday
Aggies: vs S.C. State, 5:30 p.m. Monday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.