A recap of A&T's 85-71 overtime loss to Kent State:

Why the Aggies lost

A tight game throughout, A&T held a one-point lead at halftime but a buzzer beater from Kent State's Mitch Peterson sent the game into overtime tied at 68. The Golden Flashes overpowered the Aggies in overtime, outscoring A&T 17-3.

The big play

Mitch Peterson hit a buzzer-beater three to send the game into overtime.

Records

A&T: 3-9.

Kent State: 9-2.

Up next

A&T: at Wake Forest, Saturday (Dec. 21), noon

