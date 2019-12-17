A recap of A&T's 85-71 overtime loss to Kent State:
Why the Aggies lost
A tight game throughout, A&T held a one-point lead at halftime but a buzzer beater from Kent State's Mitch Peterson sent the game into overtime tied at 68. The Golden Flashes overpowered the Aggies in overtime, outscoring A&T 17-3.
The big play
Mitch Peterson hit a buzzer-beater three to send the game into overtime.
Records
A&T: 3-9.
Kent State: 9-2.
Up next
A&T: at Wake Forest, Saturday (Dec. 21), noon
