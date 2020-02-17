Georgia Tech and Wake Forest don’t have too much in common in terms of style or statistics, but one similarity is that both deploy something of a matchup zone defense.

For the Yellow Jackets, it’s helped them to the 28th-ranked defense in the country (92.2 defensive efficiency, per KenPom).

“They’re a team that they play a unique zone, kind of like us, it’s just different,” Manning said. “… We struggled against it last year, and we have to be ready on the catch.”

Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest 92-79 in the ACC opener last season.

