Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Zion Williamson's much-anticipated debut in the NBA regular season will have to wait on an apparent third knee injury this year.
The No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft in June, who played for one season at Duke and whose shoe deal has surpassed LeBron James' contract as the richest for a rookie in league history, has a right knee injury and will miss the New Orleans Pelicans' opener at league champion Toronto on Tuesday night. Sources told ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski that he would miss a period of weeks.
Williamson did not travel with the Pelicans to New York for a preseason game tonight against the Knicks after he suffered the injury against the Spurs on Sunday. He averaged 23.3 points and 8.8 rebounds during four preseason games and shot 71.4 percent.
Williamson sprained his right knee during Duke's home game against North Carolina on Feb. 20 when his Nike PG 2.5 sneaker tore apart, causing him to fall awkwardly.
The shoe destruction went viral immediately, having taken place in front a star-studded Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd that including former President Barack Obama, Baseball Hall of Fame member Ken Griffey Jr., film director Spike Lee, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and actress Hayden Panettiere.
Nike sent representatives to Durham the next day and ultimately to China to try to construct a shoe that would best fit his physique and game. Williamson is listed at 6 feet 7 and 284 pounds on his NBA team's roster.
He bruised his left knee during an NBA Summer League game on July 5 and was shut down for the Pelicans' remaining games.
“I thought really he never should’ve played just because he’s been on this circuit of awards, the ESPYs, everything,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told Forbes. “I don’t think he’s in the playing shape or the mental shape to play."
Later in July, Williamson signed the most lucrative contract in history for an NBA rookie, surpassing LeBron James in a deal worth five years and $75 million.
Tonight's game against the Knicks was the second to be televised by a cable network. The Pelicans also have been picked up for 11 games to be broadcast on TNT, ESPN or ABC, including a coveted slot in the five-game NBA Christmas Day lineup against the Nuggets.
Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game at Duke and led the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight.
Pelicans Media Day Basketball
Pelicans Media Day Basketball
Pelicans Media Day Basketball
Pelicans Media Day Basketball
Pelicans Media Day Basketball
Pelicans Media Day Basketball
Pelicans Media Day Basketball
Pelicans Media Day Basketball
Pelicans Media Day Basketball
Pelicans Media Day Basketball
Canadiens Hurricanes Hockey
Pelicans Hawks Basketball
Pelicans Hawks Basketball
Pelicans Hawks Basketball
Pelicans Hawks Basketball
Pelicans Hawks Basketball
Pelicans Hawks Basketball
Pelicans Bulls Basketball
Pelicans Basketball
Jazz Pelicans Basketball
Jazz Pelicans Basketball
Jazz Pelicans Basketball
Jazz Pelicans Basketball
Jazz Pelicans Basketball
Jazz Pelicans Basketball
Jazz Pelicans Basketball
Pelicans Spurs Basketball
Pelicans Spurs Basketball
NBA Draft Basketball
NBA Draft Basketball
NBA Draft Basketball
APTOPIX NBA Draft Basketball
NBA Draft Basketball
NBA Draft Basketball
Pelicans Williamson Basketball
2019 ESPY Awards - Show
2019 ESPY Awards - Show
Pelicans Williamson Basketball
Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.