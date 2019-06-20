Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA draft (copy)

Duke's Zion Williamson, right, poses for photographs with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the first pick during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York.

 Julio Cortez

It's been a foregone conclusion that Zion Williamson would be the top pick in the NBA Draft for months, but that didn't stop the gravity of the moment from hitting him.

Moments after his name was called by Commissioner Adam Silver as the No. 1 pick for New Orleans, Williamson broke down as he described his relationship with his mother, Sharonda Sampson, who raised him as a single parent in Florence and Spartanburg, S.C.

