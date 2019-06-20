It's been a foregone conclusion that Zion Williamson would be the top pick in the NBA Draft for months, but that didn't stop the gravity of the moment from hitting him.
Moments after his name was called by Commissioner Adam Silver as the No. 1 pick for New Orleans, Williamson broke down as he described his relationship with his mother, Sharonda Sampson, who raised him as a single parent in Florence and Spartanburg, S.C.
Zion Williamson gets emotional while talking about his mom after getting picked #1 overall in the NBA draft pic.twitter.com/QXBbOmgj8N— gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 20, 2019