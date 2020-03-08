GREENSBORO — When the final whistle blew, and N.C. State had won the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship, confetti and thousands of balloons dropped from the Greensboro Coliseum rafters.
And Summerfield native Elissa Cunane finally got what she had wanted for years.
“When I was little, in the crowd watching the championship game, I remember seeing all the balloons," Cunane said. "I said to my mom, ‘Can I have a balloon?’ And she just said, ‘No.’
“So today, the first thing I did was grab as many balloons as I could carry,” she said. “They are in my locker.”
Cunane, who grew up with a father and brother who were Duke fans but “remained neutral,” certainly earned her balloons today.
In a hotly contested, physical game with Florida State featuring 12 lead changes and nine ties, Cunane scored 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds, blocked a pair of shots, had two steals and hit key free throws at the end.
She was also fouled nine times and committed three herself, the result of engaging in battles underneath with FSU’s post players.
In the final 21 seconds, Cunane was fouled three times and made three of five shots from the line to help the Wolfpack ice the game. For the day, she made 10 of her 14 free throws and was 2-for-2 from three-point range and 3-for-8 from the floor.
“For Elissa to have the kind of game she had and to hit her free throws at the end was really special to see,” State coach Wes Moore said.
It was special for senior Aislinn Konig to see, as well. Konig, the tournament MVP, brought the Pack back several times in the second half with timely three-pointers. She tied with Cunane for team-high in points with 18.
“Elissa is my roommate on campus and on the road,” said Konig, a 5-10 senior. “And she’s one of my best friends. Last year, she started to look more comfortable as the season went on. But what we saw from her on the floor tonight was her at her best.
“To see the growth she’s made since she was a freshman is incredible. I remember when she was on her recruiting visit. We were at a football game and she was just kind of sitting there not talking to anyone. Someone said, ‘Go talk to her.’ So I went up to her and said, 'You’re from around here, do you know any of the players?' She just said, ‘No.’ She was so shy, the opposite of what we saw tonight.”
Among the 7,324 fans at the game were some of Cunane’s friends and former coaches from Northern Guilford High School. But they were lost in an almost exclusively N.C. State crowd that celebrated the program's first ACC Tournament championship since the 1991 team coached by the late Kay Yow, a Gibsonville native.
“I’m really proud of our team, and I’m glad we could send our fans home happy,” Moore said. “It’s great to be able to celebrate this with them and become a part of the legacy that Kay Yow created at State.”
Both teams await their seeding and destination for the NCAA Tournament. Florida State has a 24-8 record with all eight losses coming to ACC teams. The Wolfpack is 28-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.