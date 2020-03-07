GREENSBORO — Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championships are always special, but Sunday’s matchup between No. 2 seed N.C. State and No. 4 Florida State looks to have a little more juice than usual.
For one, this year’s championship game will not feature perennial power Notre Dame for the first time since it joined the ACC for the 2013-14 season. The Irish endured a dreadful season and were dispatched by Pittsburgh on the tournament’s first day.
Notre Dame’s misfortune opened the door for Louisville to carry the mantle of ACC standard-bearer this season. But the Seminoles showed little regard for such matters, hanging on to beat the top-seeded and nationally fourth-ranked Cardinals in today's first semifinal, 62-60.
Notre Dame’s struggles and Louisville’s early departure left State in prime position to hoist the tournament championship trophy for the first time since 1991. The Wolfpack last appeared in the championship game in 2010, and it made sure the drought would not reach 11 years by beating resurgent Boston College 82-75.
The throng of Wolfpack fans who regularly help fill Reynolds Coliseum have been in full voice throughout the tournament, and one can be certain that Sunday will feel like a State home game, with the exception of the exquisite FSU Seminole Sound band.
Ultimately, though, the Wolfpack will need more than a home-court advantage to win the title. The Seminoles won the battle of the boards against Louisville in a physical contest that resembled the basketball version of a prize fight. The victory came with a price, as post Kiah Gillespie went down with an injury in the game’s final minute. There is also the question of how much the Seminoles have left in the tank, after such a physical game.
“I’m just really proud of the way our team battled,” Florida State coach Sue Semrau said. “Louisville is an excellent team. After going up there and pulling out a win, I knew they would come out with a lot of fire. They did, but we matched it.”
State, however, had it a little easier. No. 6 Boston College started the game shooting 79 percent but couldn’t establish a lead. The Eagles looked gassed from the second quarter on, the likely result of upsetting Duke on Friday night. The Wolfpack didn’t allow a made field goal for the last 7:49 of the first half, three minutes of which were played with starting center Elissa Cunane on the bench with two fouls. Wolfpack coach Wes Moore started resting players in the second half, save for senior point guard Ace Konig, who helped pace the Pack with 16 points.
The real winners, however, will be the fans, who get a first-rate matchup between two first-rate teams and coaches. Semrau always has her team on the cusp of championships and always ready to play. State’s Wes Moore might be the most popular coach in town, cheers erupting whenever his image is projected on the Greensboro Coliseum’s video board, whether his team is playing or not.
“He’s just really passionate about the game,” State senior Erika Cassell said. “Having a coach that’s passionate and cares that much, it just gets you and your team excited about the game. You just know that he cares and he wants the best for us. We always know he’s pulling for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.