Former Duke basketball player Zion Williamson filed suit against Miami marketing company Prime Sports in a North Carolina federal court Thursday, saying the company should terminate the agreement Williamson signed with it because the contract was in violation of the state’s agent laws.
The lawsuit’s filing was first reported by ESPN.
According to the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of N.C., Williamson signed a marketing deal with Prime Sports president Gina Ford on April 20. That agreement, to pursue branding and endorsement opportunities on Williamson’s behalf, included a clause saying it could not be terminated for five years.
Williamson, expected to be the No. 1 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, has since signed with CAA Sports for representation in NBA contract negotiations and marketing.
Prime Sports claims Williamson owes $100 million for breaking their agreement.
But Williamson’s attorneys say the agreement with Prime Sports is null and void because it wasn’t in accordance with N.C.’s Uniform Athlete-Agent Act.
They say neither Prime Sports nor Ford were registered agents in North Carolina or with the National Basketball Players Association, the union that represents NBA players.
The state’s agents laws also require any agreement to include language stating the athlete is forfeiting his college eligibility by signing the agreement and that the athlete has 14 days to cancel the agreement.
A copy of Williamson’s agreement with Prime Sports shows neither of those things are included.
“Prime Sports Marketing’s actions towards Mr. Williamson blatantly violated the North Carolina statute specifically designed to protect student athletes,” Jeffrey S. Klein, one of Williamson’s attorneys, said in the statement. “Mr. Williamson properly exercised his rights under the law to void his business dealings with Prime Sports Marketing. Prime Sports Marketing’s continued threats against Mr. Williamson made necessary the filing of this lawsuit.”
The suit states that Prime Sports began contacting Williamson during the first half of this year and that company employees traveled to Durham on four separate occasions to meet with Williamson and his family.
Williamson declared for the NBA Draft on April 15 and signed the agreement with Prime Sports five days later.
On May 30, CAA Sports announced it had signed Williamson.
On May 31, Williamson’s family informed Prime Sports he was voiding the agreement.
On June 2, Williamson’s attorneys followed up with a letter to Prime Sports reiterating their desire to nullify the agreement because it was not valid under the state’s agent laws.
On June 4, Prime Sports responded, through its attorneys, saying they believed the agreement valid but that Williamson could pay a $100 million fee to break it. In a letter, Prime Sports said it had already presented Williamson with “several multi-million dollar endorsements/opportunities.”
The 6-7, 285-pound Williamson played one season at Duke, averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds a game. He was named ACC’s player of the year, a national player of the year and was a consensus all-American after leading Duke to a 32-6 record and the ACC championship.
Injured Duke player Zion Williamson, left, sits on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke’s Zion Williamson (center) cheers on his teammates during Saturday’s win at Syracuse. Williamson’s shoe malfunction and Grade 1 knee sprain has cost the Blue Devils its star player for three straight games but put every ill and malady facing college basketball on display.
A trainer holds Duke’s Zion Williamson’s shoes after Williamson left the game because of a malfunction early in the Blue Devils’ loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. The Paul George 2.5 shoes that failed Williamson, causing a sprained knee, are described on Nike.com as “light yet strong, with a supportive strap and comfortable cushion that responds to every fast, focused step.”
Duke's Zion Williamson,left, blocks a shot by Army's Josh Caldwell, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Duke won 94-72. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) goes up for a slam dunk over San Diego State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Williamson sure seems comfortable as the star of the show at No. 2 Duke. With his mix of high-flying acrobatics on the court and his charismatic personality off it, Williamson has emerged as the natural face of the Blue Devils _ and as college basketball as a whole. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Duke's Zion Williamson (1) tries to steal the ball from Virginia's Ty Jerome during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Duke won 72-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Associated Press photos from the freshman season of Duke basketball player Zion Williamson.
A trainer holds Duke’s Zion Williamson’s shoes after Williamson left the game because of a malfunction early in the Blue Devils’ loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. The Paul George 2.5 shoes that failed Williamson, causing a sprained knee, are described on Nike.com as “light yet strong, with a supportive strap and comfortable cushion that responds to every fast, focused step.”
