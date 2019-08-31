WakeFootball

Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) runs after a reception.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Steve Claude only needed one more catch to equal his career total — he had seven catches for 95 yards before Friday night, and had six catches for 70 yards against the Aggies, with five of his catches resulting in first downs.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Scotty Washington dropped a touchdown the first time he was thrown to, dropped the next ball that was thrown to him, and still wound up with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.

And Sage Surratt should play every game like it’s a season opener — he had seven catches for 158 yards and a touchdown, after putting up 11 catches for 150 yards against Tulane to start last season.

