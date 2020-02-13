The first of Wake Forest’s three returning first-team All-ACC selections appears here.
Surratt became one of the best wide receivers in the country with 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in only nine games last season. He was dominant at times, a reliable target who can win the majority of 50-50 balls and create extra yardage after the catch. He’ll be one of the top offensive threats in the ACC.
Behind Surratt, though, there’s room to find out if Banks — an early enrollee from one of the top prep programs in the country, St. Frances Academy in Baltimore — can contribute early.
