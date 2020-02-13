Here comes Greene.
The four-game taste that Wake Forest got of the Mount Airy product might be enough for the Deacons to feel like they’ve got — again — one of the best 1-2 punches at wide receiver in the ACC. Greene’s one-handed, late-game 36-yard catch against Duke set the stage for his seven-catch, 172-yard performance in the finale against Syracuse; and Greene’s acrobatic touchdown catch in the bowl game (and another that was negated by a penalty) showed he’s got a knack for big-time catches.
Perry isn’t to be forgotten — the 6-5, 190-pounder had a 28-yard catch to convert a third-and-10 in the bowl game and should continue to develop.
