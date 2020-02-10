WakeClemson

Wake Forest junior guard Chaundee Brown, middle, shoots over defense from Clemson's Tevin Mack during a game earlier this month. 

Wake Forest and Carolina have identical overall records and both lost in excruciating fashion Saturday night — the Deacons on a put-back with 1.7 seconds left in regulation at Syracuse, the Tar Heels on a put-back as time expired in overtime against Duke.

The bounce-back factor will be interesting to watch for both teams.

“We’ve had those talks before, just in terms of where we’re at, what we need to continue to do and we’re taking those steps, we’ve just gotta be able to close it out,” Coach Danny Manning said. “… We’re putting ourselves in situations, for the most part, we’ve just gotta close out better.”

