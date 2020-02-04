Sarr had one of his worst offensive games of the season against Clemson, shooting 2-for-10 — his worst clip since the opener — and finishing with fewer than eight points for the second time in the last 16 games.
But every other part of Sarr’s impact, in the form of 13 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal, was what the Deacons needed.
“He got the ball in the spots that he likes to catch it in and he had … some roll off. Just not a good-shooting night,” Coach Danny Manning said of Sarr. “But to his credit, he stayed after it and he brought all of the other things that we’re looking for, from him. And those are the things we’re looking for first.
“You can bring those things, and then scoring is a plus, and that’s for everybody.”
