Quick facts
Population 702,455 | Established in 1790
Venues
Capital One Arena (20,000)
ACC hosting history
The D.C. area has hosted the tourney five times, the first three coming at the now-defunct Capital Centre in Landover, Md. The ACC will return to Washington in 2021.
Fun fact
Virginia notched its first ACC tourney title in Landover in 1976. It took almost 40 years for the Cavaliers to win their next one, in 2014 in Greensboro. But the last decade has been pretty good to them – two ACC titles and a 2019 national title – so they’re doing just fine.
Case for
This site caters to the more northern schools – Virginia, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia Tech – and in the end, it’s the nation’s capital.
Case against
A tourney in D.C. pokes at the wound still healing from Maryland’s departure from the ACC in 2014.
