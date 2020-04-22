Wake Forest athletics director John Currie and football coach Dave Clawson held a virtual meeting this afternoon with 1,000 fans who registered with a few notable discussion points brought up in regard to the upcoming football season.
“First and foremost, we don’t want to bring student-athletes back to campus until we feel it’s as risk-free as it can possibly be,” Clawson said. “Everybody wants to have football, everybody wants to have sports, everybody wants to have student-athletes back on campus and students back on campus, but the first step is making sure it’s a safe environment.”
The meeting, “Lunch with Coach Clawson,” lasted one hour and featured Currie giving Clawson questions submitted by fans — the first two of which were from Clawson’s wife, Catherine, and daughter, Courtney — and other talking points.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and with social distancing and quarantine the main features of society, the videoconference offered an avenue for Wake Forest fans to connect with Clawson and Currie.
While Wake Forest’s opener is Sept. 4 at Old Dominion and home opener is Sept. 11 against Appalachian State, Clawson said it’s important to address all possible scenarios.
He’s part of an ACC subcommittee with coaches Dabo Swinney of Clemson and Mike Norvell of Florida State and with ADs Boo Corrigan of N.C. State, Blake James of Miami, Dan Radakovich of Clemson and John Wildhack of Syracuse to discuss the what-ifs every Wednesday.
“We’re still very optimistic and hopeful that we’ll be able to get our student-athletes back to campus sometime this summer, that we’ll be able to begin camp in August and start playing games in September,” Clawson said. “But we’ve gotta address the what-ifs.
“What if there’s a delay to football? Whether it’s a week, two weeks, a month, two months. Those are all of the things that we’re trying to work through to make sure that we can have a football season. There are a lot of pluses and minuses to those scenarios.”
At the end, Currie asked Clawson about another videoconference, and Clawson was receptive.
“I don’t know if we want to do it every week, you might get tired of me,” Clawson said. “… If we want to come back sometime in May and do this — and we’ll probably have a lot of updates then.”
Currie said the goal for next month’s meeting would be to hold it in the lobby of the football offices of the Sutton Sports Performance Center — with the appropriate 6 feet of social distancing.
“We have a number of other calls with coaches that are scheduled," Currie said. "I really salute our athletics communications and fan experience staff, they’ve done a great job of pumping out content and that’s been a key part of our best fan experience in North Carolina initiative over the past year.”
