PITTSBURGH – For a few moments today, Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel was able to brush disappointment off his face and come to grips with the reality of Wake Forest’s 69-65 victory at Petersen Events Center.
The difference might have been senior guard Brandon Childress, who took only four shots for the Demon Deacons.
Strange, but true.
“Coming into this game,” Capel said, “Brandon Childress had taken (48) more shots than anyone on their team -- in some cases 80, in some cases 100 more shots.
“And he took four tonight and he was happy. He didn’t try to force.
“He did a great job of letting the game come to him and trusting other guys to make plays.
“You’re talking about a senior. Maybe he tries to force (shots) as a sophomore or freshman. But when you’ve been through it, you have a better understanding.”
The victory was the third in a row for Wake Forest (1-2 ACC, 8-5 overall) and might have displayed the roster depth the Demon Deacons will need in the next 17 ACC games.
Childress leads Wake Forest in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (60), but he stepped aside and scored just eight points, tied for his second-lowest point total of the season. That allowed Ismael Massoud (14 points), Torry Johnson (12) and Chaundee Brown (10) to make the big shots.
“Whenever your point guard gets six assists with two turnovers and ices the game down the stretch with free throws, he’s doing his job,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said.
“Force help, get rid of it and trust your teammates, and he did a wonderful job of that,” Manning said.
Points aside, the biggest moment of the game was 7-foot center Olivier Sarr’s block of Trey McGowens potentially game-tying shot with one second left.
“Really good pursuit on Olivier’s part,” Manning said.
In the big picture, the victory in front of a crowd of 10,155 was nice, but Manning knows the good feeling it generated will last only as long as the next game.
“Huge win,” he said. “(In) college athletics across the board, our league, it’s tough to get wins, period.
"Whether you’re at home or on the road.”
But the way Wake Forest won pleased Manning probably more than putting up a single digit in the victory column of the ACC standings.
Pitt seized a 22-6 lead 10 minutes into the game and looked to be the superior team. But the Panthers went stagnant, according to Capel, when guards Xavier Johnson and McGowens were burdened by foul trouble.
Finally, Wake Forest trimmed the lead to 30-27 at halftime, grabbed the momentum and carried it through the entire second half.
“For our guys to continue to battle and find a way to win when things aren’t going well for you, especially early on,” Manning said, “it’s something as a staff we are happy and proud to see.
“But this is an unforgiving league. We can enjoy it (Saturday night) on the ride back.”
Back home in Winston-Salem, however, the next game Wednesday against No. 18 Florida State will loom large.
“We have to get ready for Florida State. That’s what this league is all about," Manning said.
“You want to win your home games and you want to split on the road. That’s the mindset until you continue to take steps and evolve “Anytime you can get a road win it’s really good. It’s special. You have to enjoy it while you have it, but you have to get ready for the next one as well.”
PITTSBURGH — Wake Forest held Pittsburgh scoreless for the final 3:07 of the basketball game today and claimed a 69-65 ACC victory, the Demon Deacons' first of the season.
Ismael Massoud scored 14 points off the bench, and Torry Johnson added 12 for the Demon Deacons (1-2 ACC, 8-5 overall). A reverse layup by Panthers guard Trey McGowens pulled Pitt (1-2, 10-4) within 66-65 for its final points.
The Panthers missed their last five shots, including a potential go-ahead three-pointer by McGowens with 27 seconds left. McGowens also had a potential game-tying layup blocked by Wake Forest's Olivier Sarr with less than one second to go. Brandon Childress drained two free throws for the Demon Deacons for the final margin.
Ryan Murphy led Pitt with 18 points and four assists. McGowens finished with 12 points and Xavier Johnson and Justin Champagnie added 11 points each for the Panthers but Pitt saw a three-game winning streak come to a crashing halt during a back-and-forth second half in a game that saw 11 ties and 10 lead changes.
Wake Forest went up 59-51 on a pair of free throws by Massoud with 7:33 to go before the Panthers responded. An Eric Hamilton layup capped an 8-0 run that tied it at 59 but the Demon Deacons hung around. A 3-pointer by Andrien White gave the Demon Deacons a 66-63 edge and Wake Forest's defense made sure it was enough to hold on.
The Panthers raced to a 22-6 lead behind a sea of turnovers and missed shots by the Demon Deacons, coming off a 14-day layoff. Yet Pitt's offensive flow slowed to a crawl, giving Wake Forest time to find its footing behind Chaundee Brown. The Panthers missed 14 of their last 17 shots to end the half and Wake Forest drew within 30-27 at the break, nearly tying it on a running heave by Childress at the buzzer that hit the front of the rim.
