Wake Forest handled the pressure defense it knew was coming from No. 10 Florida State well enough to grab a four-point lead early in the second half of Wednesday night’s game at Joel Coliseum.
It just wasn’t sustainable.
Florida State’s pressure finally got to Wake Forest, which committed six turnovers in the first 24 minutes of the game and then seven in an 11-possession span. That allowed the Seminoles to pull ahead in a 78-68 win, halting the Deacons’ three-game winning streak.
“Obviously taking care of the ball, taking care of the full-court pressure was something that we struggled at,” said junior center Olivier Sarr. “And it cost us the game.”
Florida State’s seven-point halftime lead evaporated in the first three minutes of the second half, with Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3 ACC) scoring the first 11 points.
All 11 points were either scored (six) or assisted (five) by Brandon Childress, who scored a game-high 20 points.
But after two Childress free throws put the Deacons ahead 45-41, Wake Forest managed one field goal — a Jahcobi Neath runner in the lane — in the next 6:40 against the long, athletic Seminoles (14-2, 4-1).
“Obviously they turned us over 17 times and we have to do a better job of handling other teams’ pressure,” said Coach Danny Manning. “But we also have to understand that teams are going to scheme us to take Brandon out of it and our other guards are going to have to do a better job of initiating and handling that pressure.
“That’s something that jumps out to me right away. We gave up 17 turnovers.”
There was no obvious culprit for the turnover woes; of the eight Deacons who played at least 10 minutes, all of them had at least one turnover. Childress and Neath had three turnovers each.
Wake Forest’s four-point lead became a five-point deficit in that span, and the Seminoles led for the rest of the game.
It also didn’t help that Sarr, with 10 points and five rebounds in the first half, picked up his third foul with 16:21 left and was never a factor down the stretch. He was scoreless with two rebounds in the second half.
“It was really frustrating and I hoped that I was going to stay on the court more than that, and then I picked up that foul and felt bad for the team,” Sarr said.
Wake Forest was in the game at halftime thanks in large part to a proclivity to get to the free-throw line — and Florida State’s willingness to send the Deacons there. Wake Forest shot 7-for-23 from the field in the first half, but an 18-for-22 clip at the free-throw line — including making the last 14 — meant the Seminoles’ halftime lead was 41-34.
Wake Forest only attempted 10 free throws in the second half, and get into the bonus until the final minute.
All of this was done with Wake Forest missing Chaundee Brown, who suffered a lower leg injury in the closing seconds of Saturday’s win at Pittsburgh. Manning alluded to it being an aggravation of the same injury that caused Brown to miss the win against Davidson earlier this season.
It’s unknown when Brown will be back, though Manning said it was a positive that he was able to take a couple of shots earlier Wednesday.
“What he brings to this team is unbelievable, he plays with so much heart, so much aggression defensively and offensively, the way he rebounds, the way he puts the ball in the basket,” Childress said of Brown. “We’re going to miss him.
“And when we comes back, we’re going to make some noise with him.”
Wake Forest missed its chance to make some noise without Brown on Wednesday night — its next chance comes Saturday with a trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium.
