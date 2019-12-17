Last week’s trip to Winston-Salem was the second of the season for Pinstripe Bowl rep John Mosley.
The first was in August and included playing golf at Old Town Club, attending a donor meeting at Palmer Residence Hall and getting a strong impression of the “I’m a Fan” campaign.
That early visit is part of what led to the Deacons' selection for the Pinstripe Bowl.
“I’ve been watching this campaign grow, and that’s what things like this take," Mosley said. "It takes the opportunity to get to know everyone. It's kind of cool that we come here early because we get the opportunity to see how they work. It becomes more of a personal thing than it is a business thing.”
Mosley was on campus again last week, toting around the George M. Steinbrenner trophy that will be awarded after the Pinstripe Bowl between Wake Forest and Michigan State on Dec. 27.
The former Notre Dame player was also on Wake Forest’s campus before last season started, so Mosley is familiar with the Deacons’ trajectory in recent years.
“I think what it is, I think it’s Wake Forest’s time. They did go 8-4, they did win the Big Four,” Mosley said. “This is their time for their program. They’ve proved that they can win, one, and No. 2 that they can bring people and, Nos. 3 and 4 … they’ve got internal support and external support from their fans.”
Mosley took notice, and Wake Forest can further improve its reputation with a game on the grand stage of Yankee Stadium.
“The reputation for Wake Forest is changing," athletics director John Currie said. "We have a reputation now that we do have fans that want to go see bowl games and … are developing a habit of going to bowl games. We had a really strong interest from a number of bowls throughout October and into November, and the Pinstripe emerged as our top choice because of the special experience for the student athletes.”
This will be the 10th Pinstripe Bowl and, more often than not, it’s been a tightly contested game. Before Wisconsin beat Miami 35-3 last season, the previous four Pinstripe Bowls were decided by scores of 31-30, 44-41, 31-24 and 27-20 — the first two of those being overtime results.
Wake Forest has won three straight bowl games for the first time in school history and is going to a fourth straight bowl game for the first time.
Within that, though, is the reputation that the Deacons play close bowl games. Three years ago in the Military Bowl, a first-half explosion of points by the Deacons gave way to holding on for a 34-26 win over No. 23 Temple. The 55-52 thriller in the Belk Bowl saw Texas A&M and Wake Forest both take two-touchdown leads in the first half and then go down to the wire. Last year’s Birmingham Bowl featured a Deacons comeback from being down 18 to win 37-34 in the final minute.
The Deacons play exciting bowl games — not so great for heart rates but great entertainment value.
And whether it was Annapolis, Charlotte or Birmingham, there has been a passionate turnout of fans at each venue.
“Our brand of football and our reputation that our program has of performing in these bowl games and traveling has certainly helped us,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “So we really hope that our alumni base, our fan base, our students show why we’ve earned that reputation and get picked to play in bowls like this.
“Hopefully we’ll have a lot of Deacons up in New York in the 27th.”
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson and seniors celebrate the Deacons’ 55-52 victory over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl with the championship trophy. Wake Forest finished the season with eight victories, a total that hasn’t been reached since 2008.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson and tight end Cam Serigne celebrate with the championship trophy after the Deacons’ 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson holds the championship trophy as he poses with seniors after the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson celebrates the Deacons' 55-52 victory over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl with the championship trophy.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest linebacker Grant Dawson celebrates after the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest linebackers Grant Dawson and Jaboree Williams pose with the championship trophy after the Deacons’ 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn leaps into the stands to celebrate with family after the Deacons’ win in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest linebacker Jaboree Williams celebrates the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) makes a reception over Texas A&M sophomore defensive back Larry Pryor in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore Jessie Bates III scores a touchdown over Texas A&M sophomore defensive back Antonio Howard in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt senior tight end Cam Serigne celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) celebrates making a reception over Texas A&M sophomore defensive back Larry Pryor in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Texas A&M senior running back Keith Ford (7) breaks away from Wake Forest redshirt sophomore defensive back Jessie Bates III in the third quarter of the Belk Bowl.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest junior wide receiver Tabari Hines (left) and teammate Cortez Lewis celebrate Hines' touchdown in the first quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Texas A&M sophomore defensive back Charles Oliver (left) tackles Wake Forest junior wide receiver Tabari Hines (1) in the first quarter of the Belk Bowl.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt senior linebacker Grant Dawson (50) celebrates the Deacons’ 55-52 victory over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson shouts in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt junior wide receiver Cortez Lewis (15, left) and junior wide receiver Tabari Hines celebrate Hines' touchdown in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest wide receiver Tabari Hines lays out to catch a touchdown in the corner of the end zone as he is defended Texas A&M defensive back Deshawn Capers-Smith in the second quarter of the Deacons' 55-52 win.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) and Matt Colburn (right) celebrates with Tavari Hines after a first quarter touchdown in the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest wide receiver Jessie Bates III gets past Antonio Howard to score score a second quarter touchdown in the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford launches a touchdown pass to Tabari Hines in the in the second quarter of the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford throws in the in the second quarter of the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest wide running back Matt Colburn scores the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) pulls down a second quarter catch under pressure from Myles Jones (10) and Larry Pryor in the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.The catch set up a touchdown by Tabari Hines.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest tight end Cam Serigne is forced out of bounds by Texas A&M safety Antonio Howard after a reception in the third quarter of the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon scores in the fourth quarter as he is defended by Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor in the fourth quarter of the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest defensive tackle Willie Yarbary battles with Aggies Jared Hocker in the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest wide receiver Tabari Hines is chased down by Larry Pryor after a first quarter reception in the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest wide running back Matt Colburn scores the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest wide running back Matt Colburn scores the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest graduates Meghan Murphy (from left), Jenna Romano and Brittani Cartner dance during a timeout of the Deacons' 55-52 win over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Verlon Redd, father of defensive back Traveon Redd watches as the Deacons take the field Wake Forest for the Belk Bowl.
Walt Unks/Journal
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest and Texas A&M take the field for the opening minutes of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Walt Unks/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest senior quarterback John Wolford passes in the third quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest senior quarterback John Wolford hands the ball off to junior running back Matt Colburn II in the third quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest senior quarterback John Wolford passes in the fourth quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Texas A&M junior defensive lineman Landis Durham sacks Wake Forest senior quarterback John Wolford in the first quarter of the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Scotty Washington makes a reception to score a touchdown in the first quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore wide receiver Scotty Washington scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest junior running back Matt Colburn II rushes the ball in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Essang Bassey breaks up a pass intended for Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt senior tight end Cam Serigne rushes to score a touchdown in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive back Cameron Glenn breaks up a pass intended for Texas A&M junior wide receiver in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Texas A&M redshirt freshman wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (13) is tackled by Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Essang Bassey (21) and redshirt freshman Ja'Cquez Williams in the third quarter of the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Texas A&M freshman linebacker Anthony Hines III (from left) and defensive back Keldrick Carper tackle Wake Forest redshirt senior tight end Cam Serigne in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt sophomore Jessie Bates III scores a touchdown over Texas A&M sophomore defensive back Antonio Howard in the second quarter of the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Texas A&M senior running back Keith Ford (7) is tackled by Wake Forest redshirt sophomore defensive back Jessie Bates III in the third quarter of the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest junior wide receiver Alex Bachman makes a reception in the third quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest junior running back Matt Colburn II rushes in the fourth quarter of the Belk Bowl against Texas A&M on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
A pass intended for Wake Forest junior wide receiver Tabari Hines (left) falls incomplete while under coverage from Texas A&M redshirt sophomore defensive back Antonio Howard in the fourth quarter of the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive back Cameron Glenn (left) and redshirt sophomore defensive back Jessie Bates III (3) celebrate the Deacons victory.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive back Cameron Glenn (2) and redshirt sophomore defensive back Jessie Bates III (3) celebrate the Deacons 55-52 victory over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons don Belk Bowl championship hats as they shake hands with fans after their 55-52 victory over Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl on Friday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Photos by Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20171230w_spt_wfbelk
Texas A&M senior wide receiver Damion Ratley is tackled by Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive back Cameron Glenn (left) and sophomore defensive back Essang Bassey (right) in the third quarter of the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Wake Forest Deacons defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, 55-52.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
