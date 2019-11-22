CHARLOTTE — Wake Forest’s return trip to the Charlotte area went significantly better than its first one did — despite being short-handed.
The Deacons ran away from Davidson in the second half of an 82-70 win in Friday night’s men’s basketball game at Spectrum Center.
“It’s a little personal matchup. … Not just against anybody. I wanted to bounce back because I felt like we lost one last week and we needed this one,” said senior point guard Brandon Childress, who led five Deacons in double figures with 18 points. “So I kind of took this game like really, really personal.”
The only reason the final score was as close as 12 points was because Davidson (2-3) ended the game on an 8-0 run. Wake Forest’s lead was 3 at halftime, at 32-29, and then exploded to 22 less than nine minutes into the second half, at 64-42.
Wake Forest (3-2) made its first six shots and 10 of its first 11 coming out of halftime, and wound up shooting 61.3% for the second half (19 of 31).
Olivier Sarr, the junior forward, bounced back — both from a scoreless first half Friday night and from a 2-for-9 performance on the Charlotte 49ers’ home court in Sunday night’s overtime loss — with 15 points in the second half. He also grabbed had six rebounds in each half, giving him his first double-double this season.
“I mean, kept doing the same things. The little things, setting good screens, running hard and the guards found me,” Sarr said of what was different in the second half. “I just keep chasing. … Even though sometimes the ball doesn’t get to my spot, a lot of times ... it does.”
The Deacons put together their most complete performance of the season without one of their most important pieces.
Wake Forest was without Chaundee Brown, a junior guard who is averaging 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds a game this season. Brown suffered an ankle injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and his left foot was in a walking boot Friday night.
Coach Danny Manning said Brown is scheduled to get an MRI of the ankle today. In his absence — along with that of sophomore guard Sharone Wright Jr., who sat out because of an illness — Torry Johnson started and scored 15 points.
Johnson entered the game having scored 3 points in four previous games this season.
“It was nothing new. It was just something that I knew to get my mind ready,” Johnson said of starting. “I really mostly came in prepared defensively, just to get myself going defensively with Kellan Grady. He’s a great player and I tried to set the tone there and let my offense come from my defense.”
Grady led Davidson with 20 points and Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 17. The Wildcats put two other players in double-figure scoring — Hyunjung Lee with 13 and Carter Collins with 10 — but beside those four, no player had more than 3 points for Davidson.
Davidson entered the game coming off back-to-back games of shooting 55% from the field (both of them 33-for-60), but the Wildcats were 12 of 30 in the first half.
“We wanted to guard the 3-point line. We know they’re a tremendous shooting team, and I thought we did a very good job of that,” Manning said. “Now, they missed some shots they normally make, but I thought our guys did a good job of flying around.”
Davidson was 7-for-25 on 3-pointers, that 28% clip registering as the worst of the season.
Wake Forest scored the first 7 points of the game, gave up an 8-0 run, and then took a lead on a driving bucket by freshmen guard Jahcobi Neath and never trailed for the rest of the game.
Sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius had 6 points and eight rebounds in the first half — that rebound total had already tied his career high. He finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds — the first double-double of his career.
WAKE FOREST 82 DAVIDSON 70
WAKE FOREST (3-2) Mucius 5-15 0-0 11, Oguama 0-0 0-0 0, White 4-5 0-0 11, Childress 6-13 4-4 18, Johnson 5-6 3-4 15, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0, Massoud 2-5 0-0 6, Van Beveren 0-0 0-0 0, Sarr 6-10 3-4 15, Wynn 1-2 0-0 2, Lester 0-0 0-0 0, Neath 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 31-64 10-12 82.
DAVIDSON (2-3) Brajkovic 0-4 1-2 1, Gudmundsson 6-14 3-3 17, Frampton 1-4 0-0 3, Grady 9-17 2-3 20, M.Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Kristensen 1-2 0-0 2, Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 1-2 1, B.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Wynter 0-0 0-0 0, Freundlich 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 3-8 4-4 10, Lee 5-7 0-0 13. Totals 26-61 11-14 70.
Halftime—Wake Forest 32-29. 3-Point Goals—Wake Forest 10-22 (White 3-4, Johnson 2-2, Massoud 2-4, Childress 2-5, Mucius 1-3, Wynn 0-1, Sarr 0-1, Neath 0-2), Davidson 7-25 (Lee 3-5, Gudmundsson 2-6, M.Jones 1-1, Frampton 1-4, Grady 0-3, B.Jones 0-3, Collins 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Wake Forest 41 (Sarr 12), Davidson 26 (Gudmundsson, Frampton 5). Assists—Wake Forest 15 (Childress 7), Davidson 9 (Grady, M.Jones 3). Total Fouls—Wake Forest 17, Davidson 11. A—4,200 (19,077).
