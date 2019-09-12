Wake Forest’s ACC basketball schedule features eight games apiece in January and February, and pre-January games and two March trips to the Triangle.
The schedule was released in a one-hour special program on the league’s new ACC Network. The release was delayed by more than half an hour because of a women’s soccer game between Colorado and Florida State.
It was previously announced that Wake Forest’s opening game would be Nov. 6 at Boston College. The Deacons will play their next ACC game about a month later, with a visit from N.C. State on Dec. 7. That’s also the team Wake Forest will end its regular season with — the Deacons travel to N.C. State on March 6.
Wake Forest’s final nonconference game will be Dec. 21 (against N.C. A&T), and then the Deacons won’t play again until a Jan. 4 trip to Pittsburgh. Other notable January games are a trip to Duke (Jan. 11) and playing host to the defending national champions, Virginia (Jan. 26).
In February, a three-game stretch features games at Louisville (Feb. 5), at Syracuse (Feb. 8) and home against North Carolina (Feb. 11). The Deacons play host to Duke on Feb. 25, and then play their final home game Feb. 29 against Notre Dame.
On March 3, Wake Forest plays at North Carolina.
This is the first season that the ACC will have a 20-game schedule, up from 18. The ACC Tournament will be in Greensboro for the first time since 2015, and will be held March 10-14.
