Wake Forest's basketball program picked up a commitment from a grad transfer who played a key role in dealing the Deacons one of their worst losses in the last 10 seasons.
Ian DuBose, who led Houston Baptist and the Southland Conference with 19.0 points per game last season, committed to Wake Forest this evening. He’ll be immediately eligible and has one season to play for Wake Forest.
DuBose is a 6-4, 210-pound guard from Durham; he was a four-year starter at Ravenscroft School. He scored 1,414 points in three seasons with the Huskies, along with averaging 6.2 rebounds per game and making 36.7% of his 3-point attempts (130 of 354).
DuBose will be part of filling a void in Wake Forest’s backcourt — one that has widened this month with the departures of guards Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn. The Deacons have also lost seniors Brandon Childress, Torry Johnson and Andrien White — all guards.
Two seasons ago, in Houston Baptist’s 93-91 overtime win at Wake Forest, DuBose scored 18 points. That included a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for regulation, and his 3-pointer with 3:53 left in overtime gave Houston Baptist its first lead of that game.
