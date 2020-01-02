Wake Forest's football team didn't win its Pinstripe Bowl game against Michigan State, but the Deacons and Spartans led the way in national TV viewership among games involving North Carolina programs.
Wake Forest: Pinstripe Bowl, Michigan State, Dec. 27 (ESPN) – 2.3 rating, 3.8 million viewers. North Carolina: Military Bowl, Temple, Dec. 27 (ESPN) – 1.3 rating, 2.07 million viewers. A&T: Celebration Bowl, Alcorn State, Dec. 21 (ABC) – 1.2 rating, 1.81 million viewers.
Appalachian State: New Orleans Bowl, Ala.-Birmingham, Dec. 21 (ESPN): 0.6 rating, 963,000 viewers. Charlotte: Bahamas Bowl, Buffalo, Dec. 20 (ESPN) – 0.55 rating, 739,000 viewers.
By comparison, Clemson's playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on ESPN on Dec. 28 earned an 11.1 rating and was viewed by 21.15 million people. The Fiesta has been the most-watched, through Tuesday's bowl games, this season.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Traveon Redd (17), running back Cade Carney (36) and defensive back Tyriq Hardimon (27) return to the locker room after losing to Michigan State Spartans 27-21 during the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Kenneth Walker III (25) is looked over my medics during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl against the Michigan State Spartans at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Donavon Greene (24) attempt to catch a long pass during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl against the Michigan State Spartans at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Kenneth Walker III (25) kicks up dust while running against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest tight end Jack Freudenthal can’t reach a pass during the first half of Friday’s Pinstripe Bowl against Michigan State at Yankees Stadium in New York.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Steven Claude (5) just up to make a play during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl against the Michigan State Spartans at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Donavon Greene (24) attempt to catch a long pass during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl against the Michigan State Spartans at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Donavon Greene (24) appear dejected after a missed pass during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl against the Michigan State Spartans at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12) preparers to snap against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Essang Bassey (21) attempts to tackle Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Cody White (7) during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12) hands off the ball to Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Kenneth Walker III (25) during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Amari Henderson (4) appears injured during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Michigan State Spartans lines up against Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrates tackle against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) helmet reflects while be warms up before taking on the Michigan State Spartans in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Michigan State Spartans cornerback Shakur Brown (29) attempts to block throw intended for Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Donavon Greene (24) during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Michigan State Spartans cornerback Shakur Brown (29) attempts to block throw intended for Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Donavon Greene (24) during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson speaks with officials during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) brings down Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Collins (24) during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Kenneth Walker III (25) dives after making a catch during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl against the Michigan State Spartans at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in New York. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12), right runs the ball past Michigan State Spartans safety David Dowell (6) during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27,2019. (Michael Noble Jr./Special to the Journal) 20191228w_spt_wake
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell, right, grabs at the helmet of North Carolina running back Michael Carter as he rushes for yardage during the second half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
North Carolina running back Michael Carter runs with the ball against Temple during the second half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Temple quarterback Todd Centeio throws a pass against North Carolina during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A military vehicle is seen during a parade ahead of of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game between Temple and North Carolina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Dyami Brown during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against Temple, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Temple head coach Rod Carey, left, shakes hands with North Carolina head coach Mack Brown after the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. North Carolina won 55-13. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Michael Carter during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against Temple, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Temple fans pose for a photo while watching the second half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Members of the Temple band perform during a parade ahead of of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game between Temple and North Carolina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A young girl walks with a woman as they take part of a parade ahead of of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game between Temple and North Carolina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Miss Maryland Caitlyn Stupi waves during a parade ahead of of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game between Temple and North Carolina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Temple wide receiver Jeremy Jennings runs with the ball against North Carolina during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell reacts after a play against North Carolina during the second half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A member of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County gifts a stuffed animal to a parade watcher during a parade ahead of of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game between Temple and North Carolina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A large U.S. flag is displayed at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium prior to the Military Bowl NCAA college football game between Temple and North Carolina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, center, is doused by defensive back Patrice Rene, left, and linebacker Chazz Surratt during the second half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against Temple, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. North Carolina won 55-13. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Temple quarterback Anthony Russo looks to pass against North Carolina during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) is tackled by Temple defensive end Zack Mesday, left, and linebacker Chapelle Russell during the second half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Temple fans watch the second half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Temple defensive end Dana Levine (17) celebrates after making a tackle on North Carolina running back Michael Carter (8) during the first half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark celebrates with defensive lineman Caleb Spurlin (97) and defensive lineman Elijah Diarrassouba (57) after he gets doused with Gatorade after the team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark, right, watches Darrynton Evans (3) receive the MVP trophy after his team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Zac Thomas (12) and running back Darrynton Evans (3) play fight as time runs down for the team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark celebrates with running back Darrynton Evans (3) after his team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark greets UAB Blazers head coach Bill Clark after the Mountaineers 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark gets doused with Gatorade after his team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark gets doused with Gatorade after his team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown catch against UAB Blazers cornerback Starling Thomas V (4) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Trey Cobb (45) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble from the UAB Blazers during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown catch against UAB Blazers cornerback Starling Thomas V (4) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown catch against UAB Blazers cornerback Starling Thomas V (4) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
UAB Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) is sacked by Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (31) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown against UAB Blazers running back Spencer Brown (4) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) makes a catch against UAB Blazers cornerback Keondre Swoopes (33) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive lineman Elijah Diarrassouba (57) tackles UAB Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) at the goal line during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark enters the field with his players before the first half of the New Orleans Bowl against the UAB Blazers in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
UAB Blazers wide receiver Austin Watkins (6) makes a catch against Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown against UAB Blazers running back Spencer Brown (4) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) makes an interception against the UAB Blazers during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) makes an interception against the UAB Blazers during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark reacts during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl against the UAB Blazers in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
UAB Blazers cornerback TD Marshall (18) stops the catch of Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) runs after a catch against UAB Blazers cornerback Starling Thomas V (4) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers fans cheer against the UAB Blazers during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark reacts during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl against the UAB Blazers in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
UAB Blazers tight end Hayden Pittman (10) scores a touchdown against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark hugs Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Trey Cobb (45) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl against the UAB Blazers in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
UAB Blazers tight end Hayden Pittman (10) scores a touchdown against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive lineman Elijah Diarrassouba (57) tackles UAB Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) at the goal line during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State fans cheer on the Mountaineers during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark laughs with his players before the first half of the New Orleans Bowl against the UAB Blazers in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers fans cheer against the UAB Blazers during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Zac Thomas (12) greets Appalachian State Mountaineers offensive lineman Ivan Reyes (63) before the first half of the New Orleans Bowl against the UAB Blazers in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
UAB Blazers wide receiver Austin Watkins (6) makes a catch against Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Zac Thomas (12) warms up before the first half of the New Orleans Bowl against the UAB Blazers in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
UAB Blazers head coach Bill Clark watches the field before the first half of the New Orleans Bowl against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
Appalachian State Mountaineers fans cheer before the game against the UAB Blazers at the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
