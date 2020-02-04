Wake Forest’s football program announced a few staff changes on the defensive side Tuesday evening.
Paul Williams joins the program as cornerbacks coach after spending last season as an analyst at Texas. Before that, Williams worked at Houston, Illinois, Miami and Temple.
The Deacons’ cornerbacks coach for the past two seasons has been Ryan Crawford, who will remain on staff as assistant special teams coordinator and will also work with nickel backs. Crawford, a release from the program says, will work closely with special teams coordinator Wayne Lineberg.
Greg Jones has been promoted to linebackers coach, filling out the 10-man coaching staff. Jones has spent the past four seasons at Wake Forest in a few of roles — first as a graduate assistant, then as an offensive analyst and the past two seasons as director of player personnel/recruiting.
“Adding someone with Paul Williams’ experience and expertise is great for Wake Forest and our program,” Coach Dave Clawson said in the news release. “Ryan has a strong special teams background and will work closely with Coach Lineberg to improve those units.
“Meanwhile, I’m excited for Greg and the opportunity that awaits him. He has been with us for five years and understands our program inside and out.”
Tyler Santucci left his post as inside linebackers coach last month to take a similar position at Texas A&M — he was only at Wake Forest for one season. Brad Sherrod, who coached outside linebackers last season and had been on the staff for three years, has left the program.
