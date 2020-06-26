Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest will isolate from his wife, Catherine, once football camp starts next month and will continue the isolation through the end of the season, ESPN's David Hale reports.
In the story, which was posted Thursday night, Dave Clawson said doctors have told his wife that she is at an increased risk for complications if she were to COVID-19 because of a decreased white blood cell count. Catherine Clawson underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments for breast cancer in 2017 and is now cancer-free, the story says.
Clawson told Hale that being around a team of more than 100 players and a staff of about 50 people would offer no guarantee that he wouldn't make contact with at least one person who could be carrying the coronavirus.
Football camp is scheduled to start July 12; players have slowly been matriculating back to campus for voluntary workouts in the past few weeks.
