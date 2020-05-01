A look at the status of players returning for the 2020-21 Wake Forest basketball roster, including transfers and high school seniors who had said they would enroll.
Olivier Sarr
Isaiah Mucius
Jahcobi Neath
Ismael Massoud
Ody Oguama
Tariq Ingraham
Sharone Wright
Michael Wynn
Ian Dubose
Isaiah Wilkins
Grant van Beveren
Blake Buchanan
Sunday Okeke
Miles Lester
Recruiting class
Quadry Adams
6-foot-4 guard from Edison, N.J.
Still signed to the program
Marcus Watson
6-foot guard from Chicago
Still signed to the program
Jaylon Gibson
6-foot-11 forward from Grace Christian
Requested release from his national letter of intent and told the (Raleigh) News & Observer he would not play for the Deacons
Djimon Bailey
6-foot-5 guard from Wilson Greenfield
Reopened his recruitment after Forbes' hiring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.