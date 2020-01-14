Wake Forest announced the addition of offensive lineman Terrance Davis as a graduate transfer from Maryland this afternoon.
Davis comes to Wake Forest with immediate eligibility for one season. He started four games for Maryland in 2019 and missed the other eight because of a knee injury.
The Temple Hills, Md., native was listed at 6 feet 3 and 317 pounds on the Maryland roster. He started 31 games during his career, mostly playing right guard.
In a Twitter post announcing his decision, Davis wrote: “I look forward to getting started on my new journey in pursuit of my masters degree and a great last college football season.”
Davis joins a Deacons offensive line and becomes the most-experienced player of the unit — he has more starts than the rest of the returning Beef Boys combined.
Zach Tom started every game in 2019 at center and has 14 career starts, while guard Sean Maginn started 11 of 13 games. Loic Ngassam Nya alternated with Maginn and started three games — they both started in the Pinstripe Bowl because of an injury to Nate Gilliam.
After each of the past two seasons, Wake Forest has lost three starters on its offensive line. After the 2018 season it lost Ryan Anderson, Phil Haynes and Patrick Osterhage; after this past season, it is losing Jake Benzinger, Justin Herron and Gilliam.
