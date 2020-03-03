Records
8-10 ACC, 13-16 overall
Coach
Tina Thompson
Player to watch
Jocelyn Willoughby, 19.4 points, 7.5 rebounds
Season in summary
Willoughby needs help if the ‘Hoos plan on advancing to the weekend sessions, and Virginia could stand some consistency. Momentum wasn’t exactly the Cavaliers’ thing this season, but they have enough talent to win in Greensboro.
