Virginia Tech Miami Football

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro native, made his first start of the season on Oct. 5.

When

Nov. 9

Where

Blacksburg, Va.

Hard 'N Fast

The Hokies are 3-2, coming off a win at Miami, but Tech will likely be coming off losses to Carolina and Notre Dame when Wake heads to Blacksburg. This might be a big game a week before the biggest game in Wake history.

