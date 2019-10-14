web carolina 101419

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell runs against Appalachian State.

 The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has Virginia Tech’s attention.

The true freshman quarterback has helped the Tar Heels surpass their win total from last year just six weeks into the season under new coach Mack Brown with his strong play.

Howell has 1,544 passing yards (63.1%) with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He had his best game of the season before UNC’s bye week in a win over Georgia Tech with 376 yards and four touchdowns.

The performance earned him ACC quarterback of the week of the honors.

“I think he’s been the catalyst for them making rapid improvement, because for the last several years, really, they’ve been very good around that position,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “They just haven’t been as consistent since [Mitch] Trubisky left. They just haven’t gotten that consistent play, and they’ve gotten it immediately from their freshman.”

Click here to read the full story at Roanoke.com.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments