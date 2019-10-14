BLACKSBURG, Va. — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has Virginia Tech’s attention.
The true freshman quarterback has helped the Tar Heels surpass their win total from last year just six weeks into the season under new coach Mack Brown with his strong play.
Howell has 1,544 passing yards (63.1%) with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He had his best game of the season before UNC’s bye week in a win over Georgia Tech with 376 yards and four touchdowns.
The performance earned him ACC quarterback of the week of the honors.
“I think he’s been the catalyst for them making rapid improvement, because for the last several years, really, they’ve been very good around that position,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “They just haven’t been as consistent since [Mitch] Trubisky left. They just haven’t gotten that consistent play, and they’ve gotten it immediately from their freshman.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.