North Carolina will return to Carmichael Arena for a regular-season men's basketball game for the first time in 33 years.
Due to travel schedules and a graduation ceremony in the Smith Center, the Tar Heels will play host to Wofford on Dec. 15, returning to the building for the first time during the regular season since Jan. 4, 1986 when Carolina topped N.C. State in then-Carmichael Arena before moving across campus.
Since then, Carmichael has become home to the Carolina women's basketball program with a 2009 renovation bringing the seating capacity to 6,822.
The Tar Heel men last played in Carmichael in the 2010 NIT, when Carolina topped William & Mary in front of a raucous crowd.
“Carmichael brings back great memories of my first eight years as an assistant to Coach (Dean) Smith and the exciting game we played against William and Mary in 2010,” Carolina coach Roy Williams said in a statement. “Wofford will bring an outstanding team and the environment will be electric. I’m sure it will be a tough ticket to get and a special day for everyone who is lucky enough to be there for that game.”
The move was necessary as the Tar Heels plan to leave Chapel Hill on Dec. 16 for a trip to Spokane, Wash. to meet Gonzaga on Dec. 18.
Ticket information for the matchup will be announced in October, as it won't be included in season ticket packages.
Carolina is 170-20 all-time at Carmichael.